Profund Advisors LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty Corporation were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Corporation by 468.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 3,505,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,819,000 after buying an additional 2,889,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Corporation by 23.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,702,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,816,000 after buying an additional 2,828,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Corporation by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,781,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,230,000 after buying an additional 2,793,217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Corporation by 496.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,022,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,921,000 after buying an additional 1,683,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,627,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,062,000 after buying an additional 1,561,519 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) traded up 0.30% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 2,076,570 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.98. Duke Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Duke Realty Corporation had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm earned $226.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Duke Realty Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corporation will post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty Corporation from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty Corporation from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Duke Realty Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Duke Realty Corporation Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in four segments: industrial, medical office, office real estate investments and service operations. The Service operations segment consists of various real estate services, such as property management, asset management, maintenance, leasing, development, general contracting and construction management to third-party property owners and joint ventures.

