Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla Motors were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla Motors by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla Motors by 92.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla Motors by 171.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.59. 3,789,553 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $34.41 billion. Tesla Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.05 and a 12 month high of $269.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.12 and its 200-day moving average is $207.26.

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.25. Tesla Motors had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Motors, Inc. will post ($2.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Berenberg Bank set a $193.00 price target on shares of Tesla Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Tesla Motors in a report on Saturday, January 7th. FBN Securities set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Tesla Motors in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Tesla Motors in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesla Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.24.

In other Tesla Motors news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $549,130.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 33,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $6,379,112.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,655 shares in the company, valued at $68,629,367.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla Motors

Tesla Motors, Inc designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products. The Company produces and sells two electric vehicles: the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). The Company has delivered over 107,000 Model S vehicles across the world. In addition to developing its own vehicles, it sells energy storage products.

