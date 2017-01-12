Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Crane Company (CR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane Company (NYSE:CR) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane Company were worth $35,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Crane Company by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Crane Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Crane Company by 149.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 231,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 138,318 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Crane Company by 94.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Crane Company by 8.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane Company (NYSE:CR) opened at 73.72 on Thursday. Crane Company has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95.

Crane Company (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Crane Company had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm earned $694 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Company will post $4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane Company from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Aegis began coverage on Crane Company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on Crane Company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crane Company from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

In related news, VP A D. Pantaleoni sold 5,000 shares of Crane Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $371,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,688.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip R. Lochner sold 2,000 shares of Crane Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $136,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,411. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Company Profile

Crane Co is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates in four segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

