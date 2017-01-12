Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 28,112 Shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) (WWAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) (NYSE:WWAV) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Whitewave Foods Company (The) were worth $37,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) by 42.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whitewave Foods Company (NYSE:WWAV) opened at 55.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. Whitewave Foods Company has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $56.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 28,112 Shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) (WWAV)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/principal-financial-group-inc-purchases-28112-shares-of-whitewave-foods-company-the-wwav/1149391.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Whitewave Foods Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered Whitewave Foods Company (The) from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.25 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Whitewave Foods Company (The) Company Profile

The WhiteWave Foods Company is a consumer packaged food and beverage company. The Company manufactures, markets, distributes and sells branded plant-based foods and beverages, coffee creamers and beverages, dairy products and organic produce. Its segments include Americas Foods & Beverages, Americas Fresh Foods and Europe Foods & Beverages.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whitewave Foods Company (The) (NYSE:WWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Whitewave Foods Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitewave Foods Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.