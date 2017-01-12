Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $516,000 Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. maintained its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Q2 Holdings were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 24.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 73.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after buying an additional 94,078 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) traded down 1.51% during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 101,195 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.18 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business earned $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.09 million. Q2 Holdings had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Q2 Holdings in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Pacific Crest assumed coverage on Q2 Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In other Q2 Holdings news, Director Carl James Schaper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $578,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) to deliver a range of virtual banking services. The Company delivers virtual banking solutions across online, mobile, voice and tablet channels. The Company’s solutions are the point of interaction between its RCFI customers and their account holders.

