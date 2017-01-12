Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.25 target price (up previously from $6.75) on shares of Precision Drilling Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling Corporation from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Precision Drilling Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Precision Drilling Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) opened at 5.76 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.69 billion. Precision Drilling Corporation has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/precision-drilling-corporation-pds-raised-to-overweight-at-piper-jaffray-companies/1149261.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Precision Drilling Corporation by 130.1% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,016,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,968,000 after buying an additional 12,446,668 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Precision Drilling Corporation during the second quarter valued at $87,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling Corporation by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,020,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after buying an additional 671,516 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Precision Drilling Corporation by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 2,482,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 166,955 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling Corporation by 442.6% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 1,393,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling Corporation

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) provides contract drilling, and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada, the United States and certain international locations. It operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.