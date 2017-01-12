Praxair, Inc. (PX) Stake Boosted by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Praxair were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Praxair by 0.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Praxair by 1.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Praxair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Praxair by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in Praxair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) traded up 0.381% during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.365. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,181 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average is $118.24. Praxair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.60 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.266 and a beta of 0.95.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm earned $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Praxair had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Praxair, Inc. will post $5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PX. Vertical Research raised Praxair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vertical Group raised Praxair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America Corporation raised Praxair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Leboeuf sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $768,053.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,890.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne K. Roby sold 17,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total value of $2,007,892.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas supplier in North and South America, Asia and Europe. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, the Company operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

