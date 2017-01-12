PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.17.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) opened at 32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $34.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which holds a portfolio of fee simple mineral title, and oil and gas royalty interests in Canada. The Company’s properties are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Company’s assets include the Fee Lands, encompassing approximately 8.8 million acres; the GORR Interests, encompassing approximately 6.6 million acres of the GORR Lands; the GRT Interests, encompassing approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT Lands; approximately 0.2 million acres of Crown Interest Lands primarily in Alberta, and the Seismic License to certain seismic data of Encana Corporation, encompassing approximately 40,010 kilometers of two dimensional seismic and over 10,760 square kilometers of three dimensional seismic.

