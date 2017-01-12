PPL Corporation (PPL) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,982,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL Corporation were worth $68,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in PPL Corporation by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 16,491,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,546,000 after buying an additional 2,148,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPL Corporation by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,884,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,144,000 after buying an additional 1,503,013 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL Corporation by 69.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,987,000 after buying an additional 1,492,593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PPL Corporation during the second quarter valued at $49,323,000. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC boosted its stake in PPL Corporation by 908.2% in the second quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 963,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after buying an additional 868,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) opened at 34.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.40. PPL Corporation has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $39.92.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. PPL Corporation had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. PPL Corporation’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of PPL Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of PPL Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of PPL Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

PPL Corporation Company Profile

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. It operates through three segments: U.K.

