Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Company were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Company by 5.9% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Merck & Company by 124.7% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Merck & Company by 14.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Merck & Company by 1,925.2% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Merck & Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) traded up 0.94% on Thursday, reaching $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,885,363 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.12. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $171.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Merck & Company had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Merck & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/portland-global-advisors-llc-sells-220-shares-of-merck-company-inc-mrk/1150501.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Vetr lowered Merck & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.84 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Merck & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded Merck & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, Director Rochelle B. Lazarus sold 20,000 shares of Merck & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,181,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $566,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 85,523 shares of Merck & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $5,133,090.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,275.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Company

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.