Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

Shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) opened at 82.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.25. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $67.80 and a 12 month high of $104.25.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post $3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter worth $247,958,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $94,029,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1,400.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after buying an additional 1,137,838 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $69,813,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 215.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 667,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,659,000 after buying an additional 455,837 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc (Polaris) designs, engineers and manufactures off-road vehicles (ORV), including all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use, snowmobiles, motorcycles and global adjacent markets vehicles, together with the related parts, garments and accessories.

