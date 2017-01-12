Polar Capital LLP Has $1,519,000 Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Polar Capital LLP held its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,372 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 45.4% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 43,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) traded up 0.03% during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,335 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.69. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $42.18.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.00. The firm had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Mccartney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,847,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,057,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,142,176.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Mcbryan sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $305,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry. The Company caters to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located in the United States.

