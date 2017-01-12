PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) Issues FY16 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY16 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) also updated its FY17 guidance to $1.77-1.87 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Williams Capital raised shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) opened at 34.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6930.00 and a beta of 0.27. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06.

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $400.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740 million. PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) during the second quarter worth $224,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) during the third quarter worth $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) during the third quarter worth $269,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc (PNMR) is an investor-owned holding company with approximately two regulated utilities providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. PNMR’s electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico and Subsidiaries (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company and Subsidiaries (TNMP).

