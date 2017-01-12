PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) is scheduled to be posting its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) to post earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The business earned $3.83 billion during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) to post $7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7.69 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) opened at 121.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.40 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In related news, insider Robert Q. Reilly sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $2,100,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,007,638.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $1,524,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Euclid Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. AHL Partners LLP acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Vetr cut PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus raised PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.03 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura cut PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.42.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) is a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Company operates through six segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, Residential Mortgage Banking, BlackRock and Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio.

