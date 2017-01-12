Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Plexus Corp. worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Plexus Corp. by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Plexus Corp. by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Plexus Corp. by 21.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Plexus Corp. by 94.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Plexus Corp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 340,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) traded down 0.48% on Thursday, reaching $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,178 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Plexus Corp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $653.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post $3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/plexus-corp-plxs-shares-bought-by-chicago-equity-partners-llc/1150360.html.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. Longbow Research downgraded Plexus Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC set a $52.00 price objective on Plexus Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Plexus Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $511,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $886,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp. Company Profile

Plexus Corp. (Plexus) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) industry. Plexus delivers end-to-end solutions for customers in the Americas (AMER); Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. The Company’s segments are AMER, APAC and EMEA.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.