Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) Given $3.58 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $3.58 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pixelworks an industry rank of 71 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on Pixelworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 27.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 25.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 83.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 342.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 106,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keane Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 46.4% in the second quarter. Keane Capital Partners LLC now owns 549,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 174,007 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) opened at 2.94 on Thursday. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.49. The company’s market cap is $84.25 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pixelworks will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/pixelworks-inc-pxlw-given-3-58-consensus-price-target-by-brokerages/1149143.html.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops and markets video and pixel processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software and custom application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions for digital video applications. The Company is engaged in the design and development of integrated circuits (ICs) for use in electronic display devices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pixelworks (PXLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.