Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Shares Bought by SkyBridge Capital II LLC

SkyBridge Capital II LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 661,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,155 shares during the period. Pitney Bowes comprises about 2.7% of SkyBridge Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SkyBridge Capital II LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $187,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $185,000. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.7% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $213,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) opened at 16.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 256.96%. The company had revenue of $839 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP Robert Guidotti acquired 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $50,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,053.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Bradley Lautenbach acquired 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,947.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,630.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions to help clients market to their customers, and shipping and mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

