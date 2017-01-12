Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (PF) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (NYSE:PF) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Pinnacle Foods worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,432,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,347,000 after buying an additional 326,219 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 8.1% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,595,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,746,000 after buying an additional 345,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 53,642.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,765,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,927,000 after buying an additional 3,758,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,824,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,739,000 after buying an additional 114,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 10.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,414,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,756,000 after buying an additional 229,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (NYSE:PF) traded down 0.41% on Thursday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 219,862 shares. Pinnacle Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $758.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Foods, Inc. will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Pinnacle Foods’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/pinnacle-foods-inc-pf-shares-bought-by-rhumbline-advisers/1150141.html.

PF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Clouse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.64 per share, with a total value of $476,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,915.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Kelley Maggs sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $257,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,409.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: the Birds Eye Frozen segment, the Duncan Hines Grocery segment and the Specialty Foods segment. The Birds Eye Frozen segment manages its brands in the United States retail frozen vegetables (Birds Eye), frozen complete bagged meals (Birds Eye Voila!), and frozen seafood (Van de Kamp’s and Mrs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (NYSE:PF).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.