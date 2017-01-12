Piermont Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (EBS)

Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 279,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 68,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (NYSE:EBS) traded down 0.69% during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.19. 267,407 shares of the stock traded hands. Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.32. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company earned $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Chardan Capital set a $47.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $41.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, Director Ronald Richard sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $201,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that offers specialized products to healthcare providers and governments to address medical needs and emerging health threats. The Company develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of medical countermeasures primarily for government agencies in the areas of biological and chemical threats and emerging infectious diseases (EID).

