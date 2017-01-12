PGT, Inc. (PGTI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Separately, FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PGT in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PGT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of PGT (NASDAQ:PGTI) traded down 3.51% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 397,361 shares. The company has a market cap of $538.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. PGT has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.49.

PGT (NASDAQ:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. PGT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PGT will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of PGT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

PGT Company Profile

PGT, Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of windows and doors segment. The Company’s impact-resistant products are marketed under the WinGuard, PremierVue, PGT Architectural Systems and PGT Commercial Storefront System brand names, combine heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris.

