Petroquest Energy Inc Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (PQ)

Petroquest Energy Inc (NYSE:PQ) – Analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation boosted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Petroquest Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Capital One Financial Corporation has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) traded down 2.7046% on Thursday, reaching $4.0183. 31,632 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The firm’s market capitalization is $85.14 million. Petroquest Energy has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Petroquest Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 412,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Petroquest Energy during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Petroquest Energy during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petroquest Energy during the second quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Petroquest Energy by 35.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 769,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 202,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in exploratory, development and acquisition activities. The Company has approximately 30 gross exploratory wells and over 30 gross development wells. The Company has reserves in various areas, including East Texas, Gulf Coast Basin and Oklahoma Woodford.

