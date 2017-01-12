PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Shares Sold by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 49.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,229 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 111.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 988,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,459,000 after buying an additional 520,979 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,298.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 545,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 506,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,092,000 after buying an additional 494,551 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 132.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 648,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after buying an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,215,000 after buying an additional 351,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) traded down 0.15% on Thursday, reaching $52.96. 931,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.90.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business earned $548 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.55%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental and laboratory markets. The Company’s operating segments include Human Health, Environmental Health and Corporate. The Human Health segment concentrates on developing diagnostics, tools and applications to help detect diseases earlier.

