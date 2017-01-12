Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 851,958 The Spectranetics Corporation (SPNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Spectranetics Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 851,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNC. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Spectranetics Corporation by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 160,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Spectranetics Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in The Spectranetics Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Spectranetics Corporation by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,706,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after buying an additional 79,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Spectranetics Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

The Spectranetics Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNC) opened at 24.95 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $1.08 billion. The Spectranetics Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.

The Spectranetics Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. The Spectranetics Corporation had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Spectranetics Corporation will post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPNC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 target price on shares of The Spectranetics Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of The Spectranetics Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Spectranetics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of The Spectranetics Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Ruggio sold 5,000 shares of The Spectranetics Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Spectranetics Corporation

The Spectranetics Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops, manufactures, markets and distributes medical devices used in minimally invasive procedures within the cardiovascular system. The Company’s products are available in over 65 countries and are used to cross, prepare and treat arterial blockages in the legs and heart, and to remove pacemaker and defibrillator cardiac leads.

