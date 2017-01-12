Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 425,879 Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425,879 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 505.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 1,257.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,204 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) opened at 54.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.71. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Dick’s Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business earned $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc will post $3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Off Wall Street initiated coverage on Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Dick’s Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other news, EVP Lauren R. Hobart sold 24,015 shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $1,403,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 15,000 shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dick’s Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, as well as e-commerce Websites at www.DICKS.com, www.golfgalaxy.com, www.fieldandstreamshop.com and www.caliastudio.com.

