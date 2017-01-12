Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Perceptron, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets information based process measurement and guidance solutions which help customers improve performance. Perceptron’s product offerings are designed to improve quality,increase productivity and decrease costs in the automotive and forest products workplace. Perceptron’s design philosophy is to create systems which incorporate sophisticated proprietary software and hardware to minimize the need for customer application engineering. “

Shares of Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) traded up 0.234% on Wednesday, reaching $6.695. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,006 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. Perceptron has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The stock’s market cap is $62.79 million.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Perceptron will post ($0.12) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perceptron during the second quarter worth $205,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 3.7% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 127,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 24.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 2.5% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc (Perceptron) develops, produces and sells a range of automated industrial dimensional inspection and three-dimensional (3D) scanning products. The Company’s products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning, and advanced analysis software.

