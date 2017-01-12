Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 4,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lowe fs LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded up 0.505% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.725. 8,526,958 shares of the company were exchanged. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.367 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.08 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 78.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Vetr cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.38 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $32,925.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,056.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $32,094.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

