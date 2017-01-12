PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America Corporation cut PennyMac Financial Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point cut PennyMac Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) traded down 2.70% on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. 171,046 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $361.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post $2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $81,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. MSI Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $189,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $139,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. It operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

