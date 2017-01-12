Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rockhopper Exploration Plc (RKH)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.36) price objective on the stock.

RKH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 70.60 ($0.86).

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) opened at 24.901 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 109.21 million. Rockhopper Exploration Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18.64 and a 12-month high of GBX 41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.78.

About Rockhopper Exploration Plc

Rockhopper Exploration plc is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage. The Company operates through three segments, which include the oil and gas exploration activities in the geographical regions of the Falkland Islands, and the Greater Mediterranean region, as well as its corporate activities centered in the United Kingdom.

