Peel Hunt Raises Faroe Petroleum plc (FPM) Price Target to GBX 120

Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.40) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Faroe Petroleum plc to a neutral rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.35) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 104.13 ($1.27).

Shares of Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) traded down 3.12% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 100.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,319 shares. Faroe Petroleum plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 108.31. The stock’s market cap is GBX 271.02 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.00.

In other news, insider Helge Hammer bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £411.95 ($500.97).

Faroe Petroleum plc Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on exploration, appraisal and production opportunities in Norway and the United Kingdom. Its portfolio consists of approximately 60 exploration, appraisal, development and production licenses in the West of Shetland, the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, Barents Sea and the Celtic Sea.

