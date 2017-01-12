PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.36.

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, November 7th. KLR Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $77.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) opened at 75.13 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The firm’s market cap is $4.19 billion.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 42.23%. The company earned $164 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will post ($0.40) EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, VP Daniel Willson Amidon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $313,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,978.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO R Scott Meyers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $226,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,654.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 252,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PDC Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 319,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP bought a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,824,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,728,000 after buying an additional 58,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 18.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 720,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after buying an additional 111,010 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

