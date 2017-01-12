PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Position Reduced by Nippon Life Insurance Co.

Nippon Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PayPal Holdings were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 3.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 35.2% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 9.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded up 0.68% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810,179 shares. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. PayPal Holdings had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.50 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $44.00 target price on PayPal Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PayPal Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Vetr cut PayPal Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.45 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

In other news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 2,644 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $110,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,596.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 50,000 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

