Park Electrochemical Corporation (PKE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in the design, production and marketing of advanced electronic materials used to fabricate complex multilayer printed circuit boards, semiconductor packages and other electronic interconnection systems. The company’s electronic materials business is operated by its Nelco group of companies. The company is also engaged in the design, production and marketing of specialty adhesive tapes and films, advanced composite materials and microwave circuitry materials for the electronics, aerospace markets. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) traded down 2.31% on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 39,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $367.25 million, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.12. Park Electrochemical Corporation has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $19.56.

Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Park Electrochemical Corporation had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Park Electrochemical Corporation will post $0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Park Electrochemical Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, Chairman Brian E. Shore acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $110,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,305 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,236.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 15.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 30.6% in the second quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Electrochemical Corporation Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp. is a global advanced materials company. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and sells digital and radio frequency (RF)/microwave printed circuit materials products principally for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure and high-end computing markets and advanced composite materials, parts and assemblies and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

