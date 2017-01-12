Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (FRSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisor and operator of the Take ‘N’ Bake pizza chain in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise and International. In addition to scratch-made pizzas, the company offers a growing menu of grab ‘n’ go items, including salads, sides and desserts. Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Papa Murphy’s Holdings in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Papa Murphy’s Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa Murphy’s Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Papa Murphy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSH) opened at 4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. Papa Murphy’s Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.07.

Papa Murphy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Papa Murphy’s Holdings had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business earned $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa Murphy’s Holdings will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L David Mounts purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,112.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Edward Hutchens purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,707.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Papa Murphy’s Holdings during the second quarter worth $117,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Papa Murphy’s Holdings during the third quarter worth $122,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Papa Murphy’s Holdings by 41.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Papa Murphy’s Holdings by 28.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa Murphy’s Holdings during the second quarter worth $214,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa Murphy’s Holdings Company Profile

Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a franchisor and operator of the Take ‘N’ Bake pizza chain in the United States. The Company franchises the right to operate Take ‘N’ Bake pizza franchises and operates Take ‘N’ Bake pizza stores owned by the Company.

