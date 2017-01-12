Panera Bread Company (PNRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNRA. Vetr lowered Panera Bread Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.51 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered Panera Bread Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Panera Bread Company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Panera Bread Company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Panera Bread Company in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) traded down 0.41% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.97. 219,659 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.27. Panera Bread Company has a 52-week low of $178.99 and a 52-week high of $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. Panera Bread Company had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Panera Bread Company will post $6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott G. Blair sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $37,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNRA. Concert Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panera Bread Company during the second quarter worth $219,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Panera Bread Company by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Panera Bread Company during the second quarter worth $205,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Panera Bread Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panera Bread Company during the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Panera Bread Company (Panera) is a food service provider. Panera is a national bakery-cafe concept with approximately 1,970 Company-owned and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in over 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Company Bakery-Cafe Operations, Franchise Operations, and Fresh Dough and Other Product Operations.

