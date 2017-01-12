Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) Upgraded to Outperform by FIG Partners

FIG Partners upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a market-perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) opened at 37.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.77. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $36.15.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business earned $45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Michael L. Mckennon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward Earl Wilcox sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $167,219.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 62,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,662,000 after buying an additional 381,175 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,049,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,181,000 after buying an additional 333,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 757,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 52,504 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 733,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,582,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s primary focus market is small and middle market businesses. The Bank offers various deposit products and services, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking services and online bill payment.

