Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 69.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $332,142,000 after buying an additional 1,603,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,628,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,932,000 after buying an additional 951,665 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 69.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $142,368,000 after buying an additional 687,976 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $63,284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,272,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,725,793,000 after buying an additional 478,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) traded up 0.42% during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,557 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. CLSA cut Norfolk Souther Corporation from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Vertical Group raised Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $197,925.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $94,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Souther Corporation

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. The Company operates approximately 20,000 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

