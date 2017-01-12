Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 923 Shares of B/E Aerospace, Inc. (BEAV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in B/E Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B/E Aerospace were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in B/E Aerospace by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,125,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,112,000 after buying an additional 150,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in B/E Aerospace by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,829,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in B/E Aerospace by 4,152.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,446,000 after buying an additional 3,266,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in B/E Aerospace by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,983,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,138,000 after buying an additional 86,304 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in B/E Aerospace by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,168,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,002,000 after buying an additional 88,971 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B/E Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAV) traded up 0.02% on Thursday, hitting $61.27. 1,526,155 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. B/E Aerospace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. B/E Aerospace’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/pacer-advisors-inc-acquires-923-shares-of-be-aerospace-inc-beav/1150671.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEAV shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of B/E Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B/E Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of B/E Aerospace from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of B/E Aerospace from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of B/E Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

About B/E Aerospace

B/E Aerospace, Inc is a manufacturer of cabin interior products for commercial aircraft and business jets. The Company sells its products and provides services to various airlines and aerospace manufacturers across the world. It operates through two segments: commercial aircraft (CAS) and business jet (BJS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B/E Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAV).

Receive News & Ratings for B/E Aerospace Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B/E Aerospace Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.