Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at CIBC

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.61.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) traded down 0.49% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,666 shares. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.83.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Osisko) is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other interests in Canada and across the world. The Company’s assets include the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Malartic, Quebec and Eleonore mine, located in the James Bay area in Quebec.

