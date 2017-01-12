Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (OXC) Given a C$0.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC) received a C$0.50 target price from TD Securities in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OXC. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on Oryx Petroleum Co. from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Dundee Securities dropped their target price on Oryx Petroleum Co. from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, GMP Securities cut Oryx Petroleum Co. from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Oryx Petroleum Co. (TSE:OXC) traded down 11.000% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.445. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,516 shares. Oryx Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The stock’s market capitalization is $112.75 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

Oryx Petroleum Co. Company Profile

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited is a Canada-based holding company for Oryx Petroleum group of companies (Oryx Petroleum). Oryx Petroleum is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Oryx Petroleum is engaged in acquiring, exploring, developing and producing oil from oil and gas assets.

