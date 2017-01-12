Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (NYSE:OEC) traded down 0.99% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,241 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.53. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business earned $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.62 million. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A had a return on equity of 141.37% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1755 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A’s payout ratio is currently 134.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/orion-engineered-carbons-s-a-oec-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1149843.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A by 85.5% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A by 3,178.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A during the third quarter worth about $507,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A

Orion Engineered Carbons SA is a producer of carbon black. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: the Specialty Carbon Black segment and the Rubber Carbon Black segment. The Specialty Carbon Black segment is engaged in the production of specialty black carbon. The Rubber Carbon Black segment is involved in the production of rubber carbon black.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.