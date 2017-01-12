Orca Investment Management LLC Has $592,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS)

Orca Investment Management LLC maintained its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 7.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 148.6% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $25,521,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) traded down 0.78% on Thursday, reaching $243.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,022,328 shares. The stock has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.05 and a 200 day moving average of $185.03. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $246.20.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.09. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business earned $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $15.80 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $176.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Vetr raised Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.28 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.84.

In other Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) news, insider Sarah G. Smith sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah G. Smith sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $46,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,121.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Company’s Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, which include advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs and risk management.

