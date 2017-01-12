ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Stake Held by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ continued to hold its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,196 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) traded down 1.21% on Thursday, reaching $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,045 shares. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ONEOK had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Deutsche Bank AG raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc is the sole general partner of ONEOK Partners, L.P. (ONEOK Partners), a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The Company operates through three business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines.

