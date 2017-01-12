ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,396,000 after buying an additional 246,193 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 48.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after buying an additional 161,907 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $8,204,000. Pax World Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 107.0% in the second quarter. Pax World Management LLC now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after buying an additional 86,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 4,445.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 59,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) traded down 0.76% on Thursday, reaching $62.30. 350,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.12.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Jefferies Group cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ladenburg Thalmann began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is an independent natural gas utility in the United States. The Company is a natural gas distributor in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company operates in one segment: regulated public utilities that deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and transportation customers.

