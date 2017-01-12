Omnicom Group’s (OMC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.36.

Shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) opened at 85.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.26. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $66.48 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 47.11%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $86,511.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,976.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $79,570.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,627.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,685,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,244,000 after buying an additional 130,884 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $659,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 406,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,529,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 474,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,308,000 after buying an additional 121,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

