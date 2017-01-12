OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stake in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) by 120.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) traded up 0.589% on Thursday, reaching $21.365. 399,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.638 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.38. The company earned $113.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.97 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust, Inc. will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXP. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The Company conducts business through Columbia Property Trust Operating Partnership, L.P. (Columbia Property Trust OP), which acquires, develops, owns, leases and operates real properties through subsidiaries or through joint ventures.

