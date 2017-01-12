Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International Corporation were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Old Republic International Corporation by 62.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International Corporation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International Corporation by 159.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Old Republic International Corporation by 90.4% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $5,411,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) opened at 19.059 on Thursday. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.826 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Old Republic International Corporation had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Old Republic International Corporation’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 2,920 shares of Old Republic International Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $48,501.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,762,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of Old Republic International Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $84,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,171,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

