Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,995 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) traded down 0.66% during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,368 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.03. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $70.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business earned $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Drexel Hamilton began coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Alan Bickell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $408,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,469.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $424,947.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,045.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

