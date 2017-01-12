Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.50.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OAS. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $9.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) traded down 1.43% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.20. 2,509,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The stock’s market cap is $3.59 billion.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $177.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,038,000 after buying an additional 251,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,188,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,517,000 after buying an additional 447,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,792,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Think Investments LP raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.2% in the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 4,688,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 109.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,465,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after buying an additional 2,335,876 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties; Well Services, which performs completion services for the Company’s oil and natural gas wells operated by Oasis Petroleum North America LLC (OPNA), and Midstream Services, which performs salt water gathering and disposal and other midstream services for the Company’s oil and natural gas wells operated by OPNA.

