Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $26,099,000 Stake in Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,947 shares during the period. Merck & Company comprises 1.6% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Company were worth $26,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Company by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,992,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,996,000 after buying an additional 4,468,488 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Merck & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $250,542,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Merck & Company by 23.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,034,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,566,000 after buying an additional 3,655,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,819,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,362,000 after buying an additional 3,242,254 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 44,732,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,045,000 after buying an additional 1,701,520 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 61.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Merck & Company had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business earned $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Merck & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Merck & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Vetr raised shares of Merck & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Merck & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merck & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group cut shares of Merck & Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

In other Merck & Company news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 85,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $5,133,090.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,275.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rochelle B. Lazarus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Company Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

