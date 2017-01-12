NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) President Joseph E. Turk, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) President Joseph E. Turk, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 77,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,950.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) opened at 27.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The company’s market capitalization is $1.81 billion. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NxStage Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NxStage Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NxStage Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NxStage Medical by 1,459.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NxStage Medical during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NxStage Medical by 57.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NxStage Medical by 50.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NxStage Medical by 35.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NxStage Medical Company Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. The Company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center and Services. It offers its products and services to various markets, such as home, critical care and in-center.

